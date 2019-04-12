× Fisher-Price recalls 5 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers due to infant deaths

Fisher-Price issued a recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Friday after multiple infants were found to have died while the product was in use.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Division’s website, 30 infant fatalities have occurred when infants rolled over while unrestrained “or other circumstances” since the product was introduced in 2009.

Consumers are advised to stop using the sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers were sold at major retailers for between $40 and $49.

CPSC and Fisher-Price both remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: They say you should never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.