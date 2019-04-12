× Former Oklahoma County jail supervisor arrested for assault and battery

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities arrested a former sheriff’s office employee following an investigation into an alleged incident with an inmate.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident between a former jail supervisor and an inmate that occurred earlier this week.

Following an alleged assault, investigators reviewed video surveillance and reviewed employee incident reports.

The department’s Special Investigations Unit interviewed 29-year-old Joseph Hedderman, the jail supervisor, on Friday.

Following the interview, Hedderman was immediately terminated. He was also arrested on a complaint of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor complaint of assault.

“We will not tolerate this sort of behavior,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff PD Taylor. “Just as soon as we realized what had occurred, we started an investigation, and moved quickly to fire this former employee.”

Hedderman had been employed by the sheriff’s office for over 10 years.