Hundreds expected to take part in Pawnee Bill Ranch Easter Egg Hunt

PAWNEE, Okla. – Hundreds of children and guests are expected to head to Pawnee to take part in an annual Easter egg hunt.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 20, the Pawnee Bill Ranch will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt kicks off with the firing of a pistol by an actor portraying Pawnee Bill.

Organizers say thousands of eggs will be hidden, including gold and silver prize eggs, across several acres.

Officials say Pawnee Bill started an egg hunt at his ranch more than 100 years ago, and it is a tradition they keep alive today.

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd. in Pawnee.