Kids summer movie program coming back to Harkins Theatre

Harkins Theatres

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins Theatres’ annual kids’ movie program, Summer Movie Fun, is coming back to downtown Oklahoma City May 27.

Season tickets for all 10 movies are only $5 and go on sale today.

Individual tickets are available the day of the show for $2 each.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and all shows begin at 9:45 a.m. during the summer.

The movies will be running each weekday through August 2.

The theatre will also have a special concession kids combo for $6 during the program.

Summer Movie Fun season ticket holders will receive a voucher for a free kids combo to be used during the month of September.

Summer Movie Fun 2019 Schedule:
Week 1: May 27 – May 31 Happy Feet
Week 2: June 3 – June 7 How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Week 3: June 10 – June 14 Despicable Me 2
Week 4: June 17 – June 21 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Week 5: June 24 – June 28 Smallfoot
Week 6: July 1 – July 5 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Week 7: July 8 – July 12 Sherlock Gnomes
Week 8: July 15 – July 19 Trolls
Week 9: July 22 – July 26 Penguins of Madagascar
Week 10: July 29 – August 2 Shrek

Parents can visit Harkins.com/SMF for schedules, showtimes and more information.

