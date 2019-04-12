Made in Oklahoma: Lemon yogurt cake

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a medium-size 8- or 10-cup Bundt pan or spray generously with nonstick cooking spray. (You can also bake in a loaf pan.)

2. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl. In another bowl, mix yogurt, sugar, eggs, lemon zest and vanilla on low speed with an electric mixer until combined. Add dry ingredients, beating on low speed just until combined. Add butter, mixing on low speed until combined.

3. Pour batter into the cake pan. Bake 45 minutes or until cake is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven. Let sit for 10 minutes.

4. In a small saucepan, combine lemon juice and sugar to make glaze.

5. Remove cake from pan onto a cooling rack. Gently prick cake with a fork. Pour glaze over cake. Let cake cool.

6. Combine confectioners sugar and lemon juice to make icing. Drizzle over cake.