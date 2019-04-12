Man arrested in connection to Oklahoma undersheriff’s death

CLEVELAND, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is now facing charges for the death of an undersheriff who was killed earlier this year.

Officials say Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson was driving on Highway 18, south of Pawnee, when another driver crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson served the PCSO for 15 years and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He left behind a wife, Anita, and three adult children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

For weeks, investigators waited for toxicology results from the other driver.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Alexander Pummill was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter, according to KJRH.