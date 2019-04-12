× Measure to increase speed limits on Oklahoma turnpikes approved by Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A push to raise speed limits on Oklahoma turnpikes is headed to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 1071 passed the Senate this week after the House of Representatives already approved the measure.

The bill would allow the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to raise speed limits on certain turnpikes from 75 miles per hour to 80 miles per hour.

If it becomes law, the bill’s authors say speed limits wouldn’t go up right away.

Instead, they say more studies would have to be done to determine if a speed increase is safe.

If higher speeds are approved, lawmakers say they would be limited to the H.E. Bailey, Cimarron, Indian Nation or Muskogee turnpikes.