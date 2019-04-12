Officials: New MAPS 3 convention center almost halfway complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - With about a year of construction already behind it, officials say the MAPS 3 convention center is nearly halfway complete, and on Friday the News 4 team, along with several other individuals, got a look at the progress.

The convention center is located on S. Robinson between SW 7th St. and SW 4th St.

It has a $250 million price tag, paid for with part of the $777 million raised by the MAPS 3 one-cent sales tax increase.

The massive project is the largest in the state's history. It's slated to open by September 2020.