Oklahoma band selected to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TULSA, Okla – We’re still several months away from Thanksgiving, but organizers are already planning for the biggest parade in the world.

Next year’s big event will have a touch of Oklahoma.

The Union Public Schools Renegade Regiment band will be performing in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was selected as one of nine bands to perform from more than 100 applicants.

This marks the band’s second appearance in the parade.

The band will spend the next 18 months practicing, fundraising and rallying for community support.