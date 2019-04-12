Oklahoma high school senior accepted into 62 college programs

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school senior has a bright future ahead of her after being accepted into dozens of colleges.

According to KJRH, Raylynn Thompson has a 4.71 weighted GPA and will soon be deciding between 62 colleges that have sent her acceptance letters. In addition to being accepted, Thompson has also been offered more than $1 million in scholarships.

“At first, it just started with small little letters,” Thompson said. “Then it gradually increased to big envelopes, and then occasionally I would come home and there would be a box.”

Thompson will begin college as a sophomore and plans to major in biology.

“I’m extremely proud of her,” her teacher Lisa Dotson said. “She is one in a million, because she really cares. Not just about getting the grade – she wants to learn, and every teacher wants that student.”

After college, Thompson hopes to become a doctor.