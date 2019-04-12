Oklahoma woman stabs, kills burglar who broke into her home

Posted 11:12 am, April 12, 2019, by

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa County say a man is dead after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home.

Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 11000 block of E. 116th St. North in Collinsville on a reported stabbing.

Investigators told KJRH that two burglars broke into a woman’s home, and the female resident stabbed one of them.

“The call came in this morning from a resident reporting a shooting/stabbing,” said Justin Green, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. “The resident said they stabbed a burglar, the burglar went out in the yard and bled out.”

The other burglar was able to escape before officers arrived on the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.