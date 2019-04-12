Oklahoma woman stabs, kills burglar who broke into her home

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa County say a man is dead after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home.

Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 11000 block of E. 116th St. North in Collinsville on a reported stabbing.

Investigators told KJRH that two burglars broke into a woman’s home, and the female resident stabbed one of them.

“The call came in this morning from a resident reporting a shooting/stabbing,” said Justin Green, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. “The resident said they stabbed a burglar, the burglar went out in the yard and bled out.”

The other burglar was able to escape before officers arrived on the scene.