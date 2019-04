GUYMON, Okla. – A pair of Oklahoma hunters are now in the record books.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says Lonnie Pierce and Johnathan Moore now hold the top two spots for nontypical elk in Oklahoma’s Cy Curtis Awards Program.

Piece harvested the largest ever bull elk that was killed with a muzzleloader, and the second-largest non-typical elk in the state record book.

Moore’s archery harvest is the new non-typical Cy Curtis state record holder.