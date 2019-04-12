Routine check up leads to devastating diagnosis for Oklahoma pastor’s wife

STILWELL, Okla. – It was supposed to be just a routine check up for diabetes, but that appointment in 2015 left Andrea Poplin with some devastating news.

Poplin learned that she suffered from kidney failure, which quickly became stage five.

Now, she relies on home dialysis while she’s waiting for a transplant.

“As a pastor, that’s something that you’re not supposed to do too much is be afraid. But as a human, you do have a little fear especially whenever you’re told your spouse has a life threatening illness,” David Poplin, the pastor at Rock Springs Baptist Church, told KJRH.

While they focus on finding a transplant, the family is also caring for their seven adopted children.

“I don’t believe in coincidences, I believe in divine intervention. I know there was a reason God led us here and a purpose he has for us here. I also know that nobody has cared in this way to take steps and care for Andrea the way they have here,” David Poplin said.

Poplin is looking for a donor with type O blood.