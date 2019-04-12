× Struggle over gun leads to woman’s death along Oklahoma highway

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say the suspect behind a deadly highway shooting is behind bars.

Investigators say 46-year-old Angela Walker and Matthew Thornbrough were allegedly breaking into a broken-down vehicle on the side of a Tulsa highway.

At that point, the owner of the vehicle returned and caught the pair breaking into the car.

Authorities say Thornbrough was armed, and he and the car’s owner began to struggled over the gun. At some point during the struggle, Walker was shot and killed.

Officials say Thornbrough was taken into custody, and detectives are still investigating the crime.