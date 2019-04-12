Suspect in June 2018 murder charged with first degree murder after vehicle found in Georgia

Posted 10:27 pm, April 12, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been charged with first degree for a murder in southwest Oklahoma City in June 2018 after officials find his car in Georgia.

Juan Carlos Santos-Garcia, 27, has been charged with the murder of 62-year-old Oscar Osorio-Castaneda on June 29, 2018.

Osorio-Castaneda was found dead inside of his apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.

Santos-Garcia took Osorio-Castaneda’s Ford F150 from the scene.

Oklahoma City Police entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center as a stolen vehicle.

Officials in Dekalb County, Georgia discovered the vehicle in July 2018, abandoned.

Authorities collected prints from the vehicle, which matched Santos-Garcia and prints collected at the crime scene.

Santos-Garcia has been denied bond.

A court date has not yet been set.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.