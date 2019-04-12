× Suspect in June 2018 murder charged with first degree murder after vehicle found in Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been charged with first degree for a murder in southwest Oklahoma City in June 2018 after officials find his car in Georgia.

Juan Carlos Santos-Garcia, 27, has been charged with the murder of 62-year-old Oscar Osorio-Castaneda on June 29, 2018.

Osorio-Castaneda was found dead inside of his apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.

Santos-Garcia took Osorio-Castaneda’s Ford F150 from the scene.

Oklahoma City Police entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center as a stolen vehicle.

Officials in Dekalb County, Georgia discovered the vehicle in July 2018, abandoned.

Authorities collected prints from the vehicle, which matched Santos-Garcia and prints collected at the crime scene.

Santos-Garcia has been denied bond.

A court date has not yet been set.