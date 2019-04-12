“The Go ‘Tique: PROMises” is one Oklahoman’s free answer for the question of what to wear for prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COBB, Okla. -- The girls at Fort Cobb-Broxton High weren't leaving early for lunch on Wednesday.

In groups of five or six, every one of them headed straight for this trailer parked across the road where Beverly Tillman House waited with hundreds of fancy dresses.

"We've had girls come from Laverne, Elk City, Hobart, Duncan, Durant," she lists.

Her Go 'Tique trailer is busy during prom season, traveling all over this part of western Oklahoma, full of formal outfits and high school girls trying to find something pretty that fits.

"We have lots of sparkles," she tells a girl looking through the racks. "Just let her in and let her dig."

"We gave away 107 dresses last year," Beverly continues. "We're probably getting close to that again this year. I'm not for sure. I didn't keep numbers."

But here's the thing.

Beverly isn't running a business out of this trailer.

All the dresses are donated.

House's mobile shop is a home for prom dreams given free of charge.

"It's your dress," affirms House. "When you leave this door it's yours."

This is the third annual prom season for her operation and it's getting bigger all the time.

Beverly chuckles and says, "This was not expected but it's a labor of love."

Angel Hilliard had a little trouble deciding between a cute purple dress and a gold one.

The smile on her face said there were no bad choices in here.

"Cool!" smiles Angel looking in a mirror. "It's really pretty too."

Junior Makayla Vasquez came away with a beautiful red gown just donated the day before, something she never could have afforded to purchase.

"Oh yeah," she agrees. "It would have been way expensive."

It's been a few years since Beverly's daughter overheard a group of students in her classroom talking about how they wouldn't be able to go to prom because they couldn't afford to buy a dress.

This is what came from that: a big trailer full of sparkling dreams.

House says, "It's that look on their faces. They walk out, and that's the dress."

The Go 'Tique trailer is based in Eakly, Oklahoma but travels to different locations almost daily.

