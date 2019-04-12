Thunder and Blazers Deal With Health Issues as Series Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers have some key health concerns as they get ready to open their best-of-seven first round NBA Playoffs series.

Paul George is listed as day-to-day and is not certain he will be able to play in Game 1 on Sunday in Portland as he continues to deal with nagging shoulder soreness.

George says he's going to do everything he can to get as close to 100 percent as he can and hopes to play.

The Blazers will not have center Jusuk Nurkic, who suffered a broken leg on a gruesome play in late March and missed the last nine games of the season and will be out for the entire playoffs.

Game 1 is set for Sunday at 2:30 pm central time at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.