UCO to host Oklahoma Missing Persons Day event

OKLAHOMA CITY – The University of Central Oklahoma will host an Oklahoma Missing Persons Day event at their Forensic Science Institute on Saturday.

The free event is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 13.

Attorney General Mike Hunter will attend the event and discuss his office’s efforts to solving missing persons and cold cases.

Representatives with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) will also be on hand to meet with family members and friends of missing individuals to report their loved ones missing, if they have not done so already.

Family members and friends planning to attend are encouraged to bring photographs, medical and dental records of their loved ones if they have the information available.

Family members will also be able to submit a DNA sample at the event in an attempt to find a match already in the system.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Forensic Science Institute is located at 701 E. Second St. in Edmond.