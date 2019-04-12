× Union City residents encouraged to register storm shelters

UNION CITY, Okla. – Severe weather season is here, and cities are already preparing for the worst.

Firefighters in Union City are telling homeowners to make sure their storm shelter is registered with the city. In order to do so, they will need to contact Town Hall.

Officials will record the exact location of each person’s storm shelter in order to make sure that everyone is safe in case a tornado hits.

Firefighters say the information is critical during search and rescue operations.