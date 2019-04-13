American Red Cross: Rainy days slow down blood donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - “Every two seconds someone needs blood,” said American Red Cross staffer Lauren Davis.

Saturday’s weather slowing down blood donations for the American Red Cross in Oklahoma City.

“We normally don't get enough blood on those days” said Davis.

Staff tells us rain, and cold weather force people to stay inside.

The blood, short on supply.

“Because people are just at home they're not going anywhere,” said Davis.

Saturday they hosted the blood drive in doors at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“Normally we need all times of blood ... but o negative is always needed 100 percent of the time,” said Davis.

Staff says they partner with the zoo to not only collect blood donations for people, but to raise awareness for animal blood donations.

Each year they host multiple blood drives at the zoo.

“You just never know when you just never know when you're going to need blood when someone who know is going to need blood,” said Davis.

If you’re looking to donate, their next drive in the Oklahoma City area with be March 23rd & 24th at Oklahoma City Community College.