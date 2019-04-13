× Assault and battery charges against Harrah high school principal dismissed

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Assault and battery charges against the former Harrah high school principal were dismissed Thursday.

Kenneth Roland Riddle, 41, of Shawnee, was arrested in December 2018 at his home and booked into the Pottawatomie County jail on a charge of domestic assault and battery, two counts of battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and interrupting a 911 call.

The charges were dropped at a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Police were called to Riddle’s home shortly after midnight December 9 for a disturbance. The call made by a woman inside the home on her Apple Watch, according to a police report.

“When they first arrived, some of the officers heard a yelling from inside the house. The officers knocked on the door and announced themselves. Shortly after that (Riddle) came out,” said Cpl. Vivian Lozano, adding that Riddle “aggressively exited” the home towards the officers, striking one in the face and hit a second in the chest, leading to a struggle.

In December, district superintendent Paul Blessington said he was shocked to learn of the accusations against Riddle, who has taught or worked in the district for nearly two decades, and called him “an exceptional educator.”

Riddle’s employment status is unclear at this time.