Del City Police issues Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old man

DEL CITY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Oklahoma man.

Gary Owens was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving Del City and heading toward Moore.

Owens is described as a white man, 5’7″, 195 lbs, with grey hair.

Owens’ vehicle is a white 1993 Chevy 1500 with Oklahoma tag ‘FWK827.’

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Del City Police Department.