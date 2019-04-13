Man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl arrested after standoff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Tulsa, who was armed and had barricaded himself inside a home for nearly three hours.

Mdabu “MD” Montazir was wanted in connection to the shooting of the teen who was shot twice — once in the arm and once in the hip.

Broken Arrow police told FOX23 they assisted Tulsa police at the 3700 block of North Narcissus Ave. Friday morning.

Police told KJRH, when the suspect saw police he initially barricaded himself inside the residence and refused commands.

Eventually, Montazir surrendered.

Montazir was the only one who was inside the home.

No injuries were reported.