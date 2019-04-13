× Man fatally stabbed by woman at her home identified

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa County have identified a man who was fatally stabbed after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office officials say two people broke into a home near East 138th Street North and 113th East Avenue just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say the woman inside the home stabbed one suspect, now identified as 38-year-old Donnie Dewayne Peters.

“The resident said they stabbed a burglar, the burglar went out in the yard and bled out,” said Justin Green, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

The other suspect was able to escape before officers arrived on scene.

The woman has not been charged.