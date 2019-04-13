× Moore Police Department responding to damage at SW 34 overpass

Update: Both northbound and southbound lanes are back open.

MOORE, OKLA.- The Moore Police Department is responding to an incident that occurred near SW 19 and north bound I-35 that caused damage to the SW 34 bridge overpass.

Moore Officials say that the structure was under construction, and that pieces of scaffolding were flying off of the bridge and into the north and south bound lanes due to strong winds.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more updates as they become available.