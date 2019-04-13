× Officials investigate overnight bus fire near Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – Stillwater officials are investigating a bus fire that occured Friday night just outside of town.

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says this bus was an Oklahoma State University Transit bus.

Several Oklahoma State University sorority members say they were on the bus but everyone made it out ok.

It is unknown how the fire started, but officials say it started in the back of the bus.

Investigators say the driver took all the correct steps.

Fire officials say the passengers were all gone from the scene when they arrived.

No injuries have been reported.