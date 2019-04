× Officials responding to semi accident on I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are responding to a semi rollover accident near eastbound I-44 and Penn Saturday afternoon.

The semi is currently blocking all lanes of traffic going eastbound.

Officials say this is an injury accident but there is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.

Scanner traffic indicates that there is unidentified material leaking from the truck.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.