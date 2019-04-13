Thunder Prepped For Portland and Round 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thunder tip off their 2019 post season run against the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday in game one. OKC comes into the contest on fire, winners in five straight games.

Not only that, but the Thunder have taken all four meetings against the Blazers this season. OKC has had two different identities this season. The one that can nail three pointers and play good defense. The other the opposite.

OKC will need Paul George if they plan to upset the three seed. George is listed as questionable for game one with a shoulder injury. He's not the only one reeling. The Blazers will of course be without Jusuf Nurkic who suffered a gruesome leg injury before the regular season ended. Plus, star guard CJ McCollum is dealing with a knee injury that's kept him out of action in 11 of the last 13 games.

Brian Brinkley has a preview of game one in the video above from the Rose City. Tip off Sunday is set for 2:30 CT.