Ardmore man recovering from burns after vehicle catches fire

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is recovering from his injuries after the car he was driving suddenly burst into flames.

Katelyn Marshall says she awoke to a popping sound and people screaming outside her window. When she looked out her window, she says she saw a car and a man on fire.

“I saw a wife and kids just screaming in the backyard and so I got up as fast as I could and called the police,” Marshall told KXII. “I said, ‘You need to send somebody here right now. It’s bad.'”

Officials with the Ardmore Fire Department said a man was in his car about to drive away when it caught fire.

The man suffered burns to his arms and face, but investigators do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

The fire spread from the car to the house, which caused some damage to the structure.

Fire officials say they believe the fire was accidental, but it is under investigation.