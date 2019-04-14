Beloved fiddle shop preparing to open in new location after devastating fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The support from the community is paying off after a devastating fire destroyed a beloved music shop in downtown Guthrie.

In February, a fire destroyed the Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall and the adjacent Furrow Flowers & Gifts. Byron Berline, who has worked with Vince Gill, Bob Dylan and Elton John, owned both buildings and say the instruments lost had their own personalities and voices.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"They all have personalities and souls to them, and I knew all of them and I just hated to think they died a death like that,” Berline told News 4.

Berline's Double Stop Fiddle Shop was home to the largest collection of violins and bows in Oklahoma.

Both buildings were more than 100 years old, and the damage is estimated to be around $3 million.

After news of the fire, the community organized a series of events to help raise funds to rebuild the shop.

Now, it seems that hard work is paying off.

On Saturday, the Double Stop Fiddle Shop and Music Hall posted a photo on Facebook, announcing that a new shop will be opening soon.

"It is official! Byron is ready to get the buildings ready for the new Fiddle Shop and Music Hall. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. We all have been looking forward to this day for quite a few weeks. We will provide updates as they happen," the post read.