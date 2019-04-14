City council approves financing for Oklahoma City food hall

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Council has approved financing for a food hall near downtown Oklahoma City.

The hall would be located in an area that was damaged by the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

The council approved almost $400,000 to help complete the food hall in a building just north of downtown. The project is part of the effort to rebuild after the attack, which occurred 24 years ago this week.

It’s funded by the Murrah Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund, a $39 million fund established in 1997 by Congress.

As of March 20, 55 projects have been funded using $29.5 million.