Edmond swimmer to represent USA in World Deaf Swimming Championships

EDMOND, Okla. - A swimmer from Edmond is reaching new heights.

Trysta Duerson is the only Oklahoman chosen to represent our state at the 2019 World Deaf Swimming Championships in Brazil.

Duerson is still in shock that a dream is becoming a reality.

The sophomore at Edmond North High School started swimming 2012, and she will represent our country at the USA World Deaf Swimming Championships in Brazil in August.

"I was really excited," Duerson told News 4. "I always wanted to do something big with my swimming, like become and Olympian, but I got this so I am really excited about it."

She's one of the 16 swimmers from across the country selected for Team USA and had to meet required time trials for the races.

Once she's in Brazil, she'll swim against other athletes from over 30 countries.

"Going to Brazil, meeting new deaf people would mean a lot to me because I don't really live in a deaf culture or swim in a deaf culture, so it would be like a new world to me and I would like to see that world," she said.

She has to raise about $6,000 for this once in a lifetime trip.

Duerson and her mother, Terrie Jones, hope Oklahomans will support her.

"It would mean a lot to see her hard work pay off to go and represent the US and the deaf and show everybody what she`s got out there," Jones said. "Most people say she's a natural in the water."

If you would like to help Duerson, click here.