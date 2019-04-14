× Girls come together to learn coding, cybersecurity during ‘Girls in Future Technology Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of middle school and high school girls came together to learn more at STEM fields during the fifth annual ‘Girls in Future Technology Day.’

Each year, the event hopes to inspire girls in middle and high school to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“It’s the support network and that way they know they have a support network and people they can come to ask questions and get resources to help out. And that usually encourages more involvement,” said Taylor Elwell, with Women of AT&T.

During the day, the girls took part in several different hands-on activities and heard from speakers like News 4’s Emily Sutton and Sarah Libby.

This year, the focus of the event was cybersecurity. As a result, they were able to learn how to code, protect computer networks and even splice the fibers used by internet providers.