Hundreds of artists, food vendors gearing up for Festival of the Arts

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a couple of weeks, art aficionados will be out in force for one of the biggest art festivals in the state.

From April 23 to April 28, crowds will be able to browse through the artwork of hundreds of artists in Bicentennial Park during the 2019 Festival of the Arts.

This year’s festival will feature hundreds of artists from around the country, and even one from Israel.

In addition to the variety of artwork at the festival, guests also look forward to the food.

The food vendors are as follows:

A Sweet Hot Mess

Bodacious Burritos

Brew Boys BBQ

C&C Famous Tacos

Crepe Brewers

C’est Si Bon

Dippin Dots

Fassler Hall

Gilty Pleasure

Indian Tacos

Interurban

Klondike Craig’s Floats

Metro Minis

Mustard’s Last Stand

Nut Works

Papa’s Greek Foods

Rodney & Lisa – Fancy Apples

Rodney & Lisa- Pizza

Scoops Italian Ice

Sizzle N Spice

Snow S’more

Strawberries Newport

Taste of Soul

The Bayou

The Brown’s Kitchen

Tom + Chee

Yokozuna.

During this year’s festival, phone recharging stations and ATMs will be conveniently located across the festival grounds. Officials also stress that pets will not be allowed on the festival grounds, except service animals.

The festival will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Festival of the Arts, visit the event’s website.