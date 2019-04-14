Hundreds of artists, food vendors gearing up for Festival of the Arts

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a couple of weeks, art aficionados will be out in force for one of the biggest art festivals in the state.
From April 23 to April 28, crowds will be able to browse through the artwork of hundreds of artists in Bicentennial Park during the 2019 Festival of the Arts.
This year’s festival will feature hundreds of artists from around the country, and even one from Israel.
In addition to the variety of artwork at the festival, guests also look forward to the food.
The food vendors are as follows:
- A Sweet Hot Mess
- Bodacious Burritos
- Brew Boys BBQ
- C&C Famous Tacos
- Crepe Brewers
- C’est Si Bon
- Dippin Dots
- Fassler Hall
- Gilty Pleasure
- Indian Tacos
- Interurban
- Klondike Craig’s Floats
- Metro Minis
- Mustard’s Last Stand
- Nut Works
- Papa’s Greek Foods
- Rodney & Lisa – Fancy Apples
- Rodney & Lisa- Pizza
- Scoops Italian Ice
- Sizzle N Spice
- Snow S’more
- Strawberries Newport
- Taste of Soul
- The Bayou
- The Brown’s Kitchen
- Tom + Chee
- Yokozuna.
During this year’s festival, phone recharging stations and ATMs will be conveniently located across the festival grounds. Officials also stress that pets will not be allowed on the festival grounds, except service animals.
The festival will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on the Festival of the Arts, visit the event’s website.