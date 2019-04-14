Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Oklahoma bar
TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma man is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a bar in south Tulsa.
Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Stillhouse Bar and Grill in south Tulsa.
Officers told KJRH that a fight started between two people inside the bar, which then moved to the parking lot.
Witnesses say that one man, Cesar Fernandez, took out a gun and shot the other man in the parking lot. The victim died as a result of his injuries.
Fernandez has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Tulsa County Jail.
36.153982 -95.992775