New Mexico city asks for donations as the number of migrants grows

The New Mexico city of Las Cruces is asking for food and hygiene product donations as shelters have filled to capacity with an influx of migrants.

Border patrol agents dropped the migrants off in the city on Friday and Saturday, the city said in a statement.

The Gospel Rescue Mission and the Community of Hope reached capacity by Friday, the city said, prompting the temporary closure of the Las Cruces Recreation Center to house overflow crowds.

On Saturday, according to CNN affiliate KFOX, 83 more migrants were transported to the city, with 61 going to the Community of Hope campus and 22 going to the center. More are expected to arrive, according to KFOX.

“Particularly needed are personal hygiene products including sanitary napkins; shampoo; conditioner; lotion; Chapstick or similar types of lip balm; clothing; towels; blankets; and canned food and bottled water. Also sought is foam padding, to be used as bedding, and stuffed toys for children,” Las Cruces said in a statement.

Agents said the migrants are from South America and are mainly children, according the station. Many are already in the process of contacting family and sponsors in the US, according to the statement.