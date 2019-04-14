Norman museum offering free admission for ‘Eggstravaganza’ event

NORMAN, Okla. – With Easter just a week away, a local museum has a fun event planned for the whole family.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 17, visitors to the Sam Noble Museum can make their way through an egg hunt maze, play games and create spring-inspired crafts at this year’s Eggstravaganza event.

The annual event offers free admission for all guests.

In addition to face painting and a prize walk, guests can also explore the museum’s newest exhibit, “Winged Tapestries: Moths at Large.”

If children are planning to participate in the egg hunt maze, they are encouraged to bring their own basket.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is located on the OU Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue.