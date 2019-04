Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just weeks away, so runners are finishing up their training in preparation for the big day.

However, organizers say there are still many questions from runners participating in the relay.

The first and second legs of the relay are 10Ks, the third leg is 12K and the fourth and fifth legs are 5Ks.

Other frequently asked questions are answered in the video above.