Oklahoma veterans to be awarded Quilts of Valor during dedication ceremony

PIEDMONT, Okla. –A group of veterans will be honored with a handmade gift, crafted by more than two dozen Oklahoma women.

The Piedmont Area Veterans Association is honoring five veterans on April 27 as part of the dedication of the newly constructed Piedmont Veterans Event Center.

The honorees are as follows:

George Fina, U.S. Navy veteran. Fina took part in the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 before joining the Oklahoma City Fire Department and serving as the Mayor of Piedmont.

Amanda Henry, U.S. Air Force. Henry was deployed twice in support of the Global War on Terror and is currently serving as the Deputy Director of the 72nd Force Support Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base.

John Bickerstaff, U.S. Air Force. CMSGT Bickerstaff’s career spanned 30 years including service during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.

Will Wyatt, U.S. Navy. LTCMDR Wyatt served aboard the USS Saratoga, CVA-60 during the Vietnam War. After 1974, Dr. Wyatt returned to Oklahoma to practice medicine.

Leon Meyer, U.S. Air Force. MSGT Meyer served in five major Vietnam battle campaigns and ultimately retired in 1991.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas and Oklahoma Sen. Stephanie Bice will serve as keynote speakers during the grand opening and dedication ceremony.

During the event, the honorees will be awarded a Quilt of Valor, which has been handmade by 14 Oklahoma women.