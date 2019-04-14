Police: Man attempted to use fake $100 bills at several Oklahoma businesses

WAGONER, Okla. – A man was taken into custody after police say he attempted to use fake $100 bills at several spots in Wagoner.

Officials tell FOX 23 that a man was able to wash $10 bills and attempted to pass them off as $100 bills.

“Every one of the $100 bills you see on the table carries the same serial number. All the imagery is the same on the bills. Some of them are damaged, some of them aren’t. But really what the bill is, it’s an actual $10 bill. Each one of them are actual $10 bills that have been washed,” said Benjamin Blair, with the Wagoner Police Department.

The investigation began when Robert Dennington went to the Braum’s in Wagoner and tried to use one of the fake $100 bills. When that didn’t work, Dennington reportedly went to a nearby Daylight Donuts.

In all, authorities say he went to four different places in Wagoner County to pass the $100 bills.

Eventually, investigators found Dennington in a car with three other people.

Police learned that Dennington was staying at the Days Inn in Wagoner. When they searched his room, they allegedly found printers, meth and scales.

Dennington is suspected of doing the same thing in Oklahoma City.