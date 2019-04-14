× Science Museum Oklahoma releasing 100 butterflies for Earth Day event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families can learn more about the planet during an Earth Day celebration at a local museum.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20, families can learn about butterflies, lady bugs, waste recycling and sustainability at Science Museum Oklahoma for Earth Day.

“Earth Day is a reminder of the small actions each of us can take to make big changes for our environment,” said Barry Fox, gardens and grounds manager for Science Museum Oklahoma.

The museum’s Earth Day events include upcycling activities with the gardens team, a talk on aquaculture and vermiculture. There will also be a release of approximately 100 butterflies at 2 p.m.

“Sustainability is an important initiative at SMO, and we’re excited to share our passion for environmental responsibility with guests of all ages – we’ll have something for everyone,” Fox said.

All activities are included with general admission.