Starbucks reopens inside Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular coffee shop will now be open again to shoppers at Penn Square Mall.

Last week, officials announced that shoppers at Penn Square Mall would be able to have a caffeine boost while shopping for that perfect item.

On Sunday, Starbucks opened at its new location inside the mall.

The 1,502 square-foot coffee house is now located in the Center Court on the lower level, next to NobiliTea.