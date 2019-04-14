Storms cause damage to Moore overpass under construction

MOORE, Okla. – Storms caused some issues for drivers across Moore on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, officers with the Moore Police Department responded to storm damage to the S.W. 34th Street bridge overpass, along I-35.

Crews were forced to shut down the northbound and southbound parts of I-35 after wind blew scaffolding and plywood off of the S.W. 34th Street bridge.

In fact, some people were stuck in traffic for hours before the roads were reopened.

