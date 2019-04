TONKAWA, Okla. – Officials say three people were able to escape a vehicle after it crashed into a large pond in Kay County.

On Saturday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an alcohol related accident just north of Tonkawa.

According to a post to the OHP’s Facebook, a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a large pond. Officials say three people were able to get out of the vehicle, which was submerged in about 10 feet of water.