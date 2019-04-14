× Two children killed as storms, tornadoes move through Texas

Storms hammered east Texas on Saturday, with two children killed when a tree fell on a car, authorities said.

The children, ages 3 and 8, were in the back seat with their parents in the front when the tree fell on their vehicle around 3 p.m., said Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Captain Alton Lenderman. The children were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary damage survey found that a tornado with peak intensity of EF-3 and winds up to 140 mph touched down in Robertson County, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Forth Worth.

There were reports of multiple injuries in the Robertson County town of Franklin, the NWS said, and CNN affiliate KWTX reported widespread damage there. Trees were pulled up by the roots, roofs torn off buildings, and the cinder block foundation was all that was left of a mobile home in the town, which is southeast of Waco.

To the north, dime-sized hail pounded the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Storm Prediction Center issued an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) stretches from Atlanta to Cleveland on Sunday.

Sunday tee times moved up at The Masters

Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club is included in the slight risk area Sunday as the Masters golf tournament concludes. Tournament organizers have moved up tee times for Sunday because of the storm threat.

The storms are expected to move through the Augusta area during the afternoon and evening.

The tornado threat will be lower by then, but damaging winds could still present hazardous conditions.