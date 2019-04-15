Choctaw man frustrated with protocol after delivery driver hits mailbox

CHOCTAW, Okla. – A FedEx driver was caught on camera after reportedly plowing into a mailbox and driving away.

The Choctaw homeowner says the company told him it’s a common mistake for their drivers, but now he’s wondering why it’s such a hassle to fix the problem.

Often in news, we tell you about things happening fast, but that wasn’t the case here.

“I was just kind of shocked because it was a slow-motion pull and all of a sudden, boom! There goes the mailbox,” said Tom Hall.

Tom Hall, a local realtor, says he was at work when his wife called to let him know their mailbox had been hit. However, she didn’t know who did it.

So, he checked his surveillance footage.

“And that’s where I was just like ‘Woah! You just drove away, man,'” Hall said.

In disbelief, Hall says he called FedEx headquarters.

“Basically, they said, `Hey, this happens more than you would think,'” said Hall. “So my thoughts are wouldn’t you have certain protocol or training in place to train your drivers or anybody working in your facilities? This is how you handle it? This is the protocol?”

He says about 30-45 minutes later, the driver was back.

“He hands her the phone and says, ‘My boss would like to talk to you.’ So again, not even a getting out of the car, ringing the doorbell, ‘Ma’am, I’m sorry I hit your mailbox. My boss would like to talk to you,`” he said.

FedEx is now working with Hall, who says he`s not mad that the mailbox was hit. He says he understands that mistakes happen, but he is upset with how the company is handling it.

“We have to fill out the claim, send them paperwork, send them pictures, document the whole process, then they have to send out an adjuster and then that adjuster will basically, yes or no, we’re going to make this right,” Hall said.

News 4 reached out to FedEx for a statement but have not heard back.