Cooking with Kyle: Easter glaze for ham, chicken or fish and an easy beverage

OKLAHOMA CITY- These recipes are among my favorites. The glaze is similar to what I served at Kyles1025, and is fantastic with salmon, as a ham glaze, or as a glaze or sauce for chicken breasts. The beverage is non alcoholic, and is the perfect light appetizer. Happy Easter!

Sweet Orange Dijon Glaze:

1 C brown sugar

3/4 C Dijon mustard

1/4 t Orange extract

Whisk together. May be brushed over ham; allow 45 minutes to an hour to caramelize. For chicken breasts or salmon, may be brushed over while grilling, may be broiled in oven 2-3 minutes or may be served as a sauce, drizzled over finished product.

Sparkling Tangerine Rosemary Cocktail:

1/4 C fresh squeezed tangerine juice (available packaged at Trader Joe’s, May substitute fresh squeezed orange juice)

3 T 7-Up or Sprite

2 T club soda or sparking water

1 T Rosemary Simple Syrup

Combine and stir, serve over ice.

Rosemary Simple Syrup:

1/2 C sugar

1/2 C water

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

Combine sugar and water in a saucepan. Bring to boil, allowing sugar to completely dissolve. Pour over rosemary sprigs into a jar or lidded container. Place in refrigerator 24 hours before use.