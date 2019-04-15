× Cox providing free admission to Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cox will provide free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum one day this week.

All visitors can see the museum for free on Friday, April 19.

“On this special day, Cox is proud to continue the annual tradition of providing free admission to the museum,” said Kristin Peck, Cox Communications vice president of public affairs. “It’s important to us that visitors can tour the museum at no cost, so they have the opportunity to learn about and honor this tragedy as well as the Oklahoma Standard that encourages us all to stand strong in the face of disaster.”

After a Remembrance Ceremony, the museum will open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m.

“Year after year, we are so proud and grateful to have Cox partner with the Memorial Museum for Cox Community Day, a day that reminds us we are strongest when we are united,” said Kari Watkins, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum executive director. “Cox provides the opportunity for visitors to honor and remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever and connect with a chapter of our history that is as relevant today as ever.”

Click here for more information about the Oklahoma National Memorial & Museum.