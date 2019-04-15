× Crews battle 3-alarm fire at southwest Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a hotel in southwest Oklahoma City Monday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at the Oak Tree Inn and Suites near I-40 and Meridian just after 10:30 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, it was a 3-alarm fire.

Officials say at least one unit had fire damage, and along with smoke and water damage to other units.

Part of the hotel was evacuated as firefighters continued to extinguish the blaze and check for hot spots.

There are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.