OKLAHOMA CITY – Amid the devastating news about the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, NBC News took a special report over regular programming.

As a result, Monday’s episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’ will air at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on KFOR.

DVR users will need to record both episodes of Early Today to record the whole episode. Others can find Days of Our Lives episode on NBC.com Tuesday.